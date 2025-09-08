Fourth clean sheet win in a row for Gainsborough Trinity as they see off Warrington Town

Two Gainsborough Trinity goals, either side of the half time interval, were more than enough to condemn visiting Warrington Town to a 2-0 NPL Premier Division defeat on Saturday.

Boss Russ Wilcox saw his Holy Blues move up to fourth in the table, record a fourth successive league clean sheet and a fourth victory in a row, heaping more misery on Paul Carden's beleaguered Yellows.

Wilcox made one change to the starting XI that won away at Corby Town with Javelle Clarke coming in for the injured Lewis Butroid. New signing Dan Vanderpuye was named on the bench, following his arrival from Lincoln City.

With, confusingly, both sides playing in similar blue kits, Trinity threateend as Sisa Tuntulwana did well to get to the by-line, his cut back finding Jonny Margetts.

Trinity and Warrington battle in Blue on Saturday. Photo by Tommy Cox.

As he looked to pull the trigger, Aaron Pickles made the block for the visitors.

A deep Fraser Preston cross then found Harrison Beeden, up for a corner. His header back into the danger zone was hurriedly swung up into the air, as Warrington Town's defence made a meal out of clearing their lines.

Will Lancaster was unable to profit, unable to generate enough power in his headed attempt, from 12 yards out.

Trinity then passed up a great opportunity to open the scoring.

Initially doing well on the right, Frank Mulhern, with Javelle Clarke inside to his left, was a touch hasty - releasing the ball a touch too soon.

When the visiting centre back, on debut, hauled Clarke to the ground, the loan man was carded for his troubles, before things went from bad to worse for Trinity's opponents as in stoppage time.

Margetts curled home a right-footed free-kick to send the hosts in at the break with their noses in front.

Town came out in the second half, looking to get on the front foot.

They won an early corner at the start of the second period, but it would be a false dawn for Carden's men.

Turning defence to attack, Will Lancaster cleared the danger at the near post. Preston beat his man and released the impressive George Hornshaw, galloping forward down the left.

Hornshaw's pass was just behind Clarke and Margetts, who were square.

But as the move looked like it had broken down, Jordan Helliwell backing up slid a clever ball into the path of Tuntulwana, arriving on cue, on the right side of the box.

Finished calmly, it was a composed finish from the exciting wing back, finishing across Liam Isherwood - and killing the game as a contest.

It had only looked like Gainsborough who would extend their lead.

Adam Crookes and Clarke again did well, this time on the left. Freeing up Frank Mulhern to try his luck from 25 yards out, his effort whistling not far over the angle of post and bar.

Six minutes from time, Hornshaw got to the byline and cut back for the 17-year-old debutant, Vanderpuye, but he fired wide, as Trinity couldn’t add to their tally.

Town were abject, and the first time David Robson was called into action was to field a late 30-yard freekick from Jack Doyle, in added time.