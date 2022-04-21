From the Premier League to Boston United via Belgium! The 'crazy' football journey of Sheffield United's Femi Seriki

Femi Seriki. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Femi Seriki admits his experiences in Belgium made him reluctant to join Boston United.

The Sheffield United teenager had packed his bags for Belgium, linking up with Jupiler Pro League side Beerschot on a season-long loan in August, but found himself out of favour in a foreign country.

By November Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom recalled Seriki, who had played just six minutes of football.

"He (Beerschot manager Javier Torrente) said I was inexperienced, that was the main excuse he gave me," Seriki explained.

"He didn't want to give it to me. If I did something wrong the fans would be on my back.

"I guess he just didn't trust me. If someone doesn't trust you there's no point really.

"It was good Sheffield called me back in early, now I'm playing men's football that's what I need."

Seriki may be flourishing at Boston United after linking up on loan last month - he has started all seven games as the Pilgrims have established themselves back in the play-offs - but when Paul Cox's interest was first mooted he wasn't so sure.

Despite Blades under 23s teammate Marcus Dewhurst being at Boston, and Kyron Gordon using a spell in Lincolnshire to springboard him into the first team, memories of his spell in Belgium lingered.

"I was reluctant to be going on loan again this year, I just wanted to get back and focus," Seriki said.

"But, obviously, I had a discussion for what was best for me and this is definitely working out."

Manchester-born Seriki became an instant fans favourite and has won the man of the match champagne in the last two home games. He could even make it a hat-trick against Fylde this Friday.

While he is enjoying life in the National League North, Seriki, who featured for the Blades at Nottingham Forest earlier this season, still has dreams of returning to the Premier League.

It was in a 1-0 defeat sat St James' Park in May last year when the young defender made his senior debut for his parent club.

"It was crazy to be honest," Seriki reflected.

"It was just when fans had come back, so about 10-20,0000 in there. But you couldn't hear anything.

"t was a great experience. To be playing in front of fans is something I've always loved and silencing a crowd is a mad thing to do.