Boston United fans make me feel like I can 'do anything with the ball', says Sheffield United loanee Femi Seriki

Femi Seriki believes the support of the Boston United crowd makes him feel he can 'do anything with the ball'.

The 18-year-old Sheffield United loanee picked up another man of the match award after Friday's 2-1 victory over Bradford Park Avenue, with yet another all-action display.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two home appearances and two bottles of champagne, Seriki is fast becoming a fan favourite at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"It's good to have people shouting your name and cheering you on," he said.

"I heard my name called out (for the man of the match award) and I was like, 'another one? Really?'. It was good.

"Football for me is based on confidence and when I'm confident I feel I can do anything with the ball. It spurs me on."

Manchester-born Seriki fell in love with football kicking bottles around school yards with mates.

Femi Seriki pushes forward against Bradford Park Avenue. Photo: Oliver Atkin

But the bottle of bubbly he left with on Friday won't befall the same fate.

"It's nice, I'll give it to one of my family members.

"Hopefully, they'll enjoy it as I look forward to the next game (at Brackley on Monday).

"I'm definitely enjoying it here, fighting for promotion, playing with the ball and working hard for three points.

"Since I was a kid I played football with my friends in high school, with bottles, balls or anything we could get. It just comes naturally."

MORE PILGRIMS: United v Bradford fans gallery - pictures

MORE PILGRIMS: Shane Byrne on deserved points, pineapple juice and TikTok dances - video

MORE PILGRIMS: United 2 Bradford Park Avenue 1 - photo gallery

MORE PILGRIMS: United 2 BPA 1 - match report