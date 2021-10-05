Gainsborough head coach Tom Shaw thrilled by win at Lancaster City

Gainsborough's Tom Shaw was pleased with the hard work put in at Lancaster.

The 2-0 win made it five games unbeaten for Shaw’s men ahead of the trip to Nantwich Town on Tuesday night, played after this week’s Gainsborough Standard went to press.

And speaking after the game at Lancaster, which saw goals in the last 20 minutes from Brad Grayson and Harry Jessop, Shaw was a happy man.

He said: “It’s a brilliant result. The manner of it was an enjoyable way to win in terms of having to get our helmets on and dig in for periods of the game and then score two counter-attacking goals.

"In the first-half we looked really gritty and wired into the game with loads of winning behaviours which made it quite an even half – if anything we just need to carry a bit more threat when competing like that which is something for me to think about.

"Lancaster came out really fast in the second-half and we clung on a little bit in what wasn’t a great spell for us but where four or five weeks ago we might have conceded, this time we found a way of staying in the game and carried a really good counter-attacking threat with some high level football to score the goals.

"Some of the individual performances were the best I’ve seen this year, especially the two central defenders, but we can still be better than that, keep improving and get an upward curve in performance.”

Shaw added that he wants to see his players continue to show the humility they did at Lancaster and walk through walls to get results.

He said: “We know if we’re going to win our bodies are going to be aching, we’ll have to work really hard and concentrate like mad to be organised and drilled and if we keep that, stay humble and know what we are this year, we will pick points up.”