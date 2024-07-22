Gainsborough Trinity add three more to squad ahead of Sheffield United visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox has added three more players to his squad ahead of their penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer against recently relegated Sheffield United at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday.

A large crowd is again expected with Wilcox's side showing some exciting glimpses in preparations so far. And with the experienced gaffer continuing to add to the strong core he retained at the end of last season, hopes are high for the new campaign.

Exciting striker Edwin Essel, formerly of Grimsby Town, has put pen to paper after catching the eye in the35-3 home defeat to National League North side Scunthorpe United.

A well taken finish and some exciting link up play have supporters salivating in anticipation at the chaos he could cause, alongside the other attacking options at Wilcox's disposal.

Versatile left sided defender Cody Collins has also signed for the new campaign – a deal long in the pipeline was finally completed over the weekend.

Early this week, it was also confirmed that U21 attacker, Kyle Simpson was also being formerly welcomed into the first team squad.

Having flourished under Brad Wright at U21 level, Simpson had a few opportunities with the first team last season, but has been rewarded with a place within the squad this season, having impressed with his application during matches and training.

Wilcox said: “Both Cody and Kyle were with us last year to an extent, and I see good development in both of them, they're only young still, so it's a no-brainer to have them in and around the squad with us, pushing on.”

A crowd of 757 came through the gate for the recent home friendly with Scunthorpe, that saw Trinity race into a two goal lead heading into half-time, only for full time fitness to ultimately take its toll with two late goals.

But Wilcox is pleased with aspects of his side's play whilst keeping a level head.

“I've said all along about pre-season, that I won't get too high if we win, or too low if we lose,” he said.

“The most important thing is that we are ready for the opening day and the players are ready in the right mental and physical state come 10th August.”

Last Saturday Trinity drew 1-1 at Lincoln United.