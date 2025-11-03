Gainsborough Trinity boss proud as his side push Accrington Stanley all the way in FA Cup exit.

Gainsborough Trinity boss Russ Wilcox was a proud man despite the Holy Blues' FA Cup adventure coming to an end as they ultimately lost 2-1 in extra-time at home to EFL League Two side Accrington Stanley in Sunday evening's first round clash.

Accrington took a controversial 29th minute lead when veteran Paddy Madden netted with the home side convinced he was offside.

But interval substitute Sisa Tuntulwana buried a fine header on 76 minutes to level matters and force extra-time.

Charlie Caton then tucked away a Madden pass early in the first half of that and, despite chances at both ends, that proved to be the winner.

Trinity gave their all in front of the watching live TNT Sports audience and over 2,500 passionate supporters and Wilcox said: “We certainly pushed a Football League side all the way and I am really proud of the team and the town.

“It was fantastic support from minute one, right through to the final whistle, and we have taken a League Two side to extra time.

“It was a great game, a great spectacle, both teams hammer and tongs, a lot of first and second balls – but some nice football too.

“A key moment in the game was the first goal. I’ve been told it’s offside- and we should be coming in at half time at 0-0 and then it’s a 45-minute game.

“We have done well to get back into the game. It was a brilliant ball in from Lewis Butroid and a fantastic header from Sisa (Tuntulwana), who can play numerous positions.”

Looking ahead, Wilcox underlined his team's main target for the season, saying: “It has been an amazing two years that I have been here.

“We have built slowly, with the backing of the board. Now can we get the top five? Can we make the play-offs? Can we push on again? The group are never-say-die as you’ve seen. Some sides go one down against a League side, and it becomes two, thre, fout - but not this group.”

Trinity are back in action on Saturday, the second of three consecutive home games, when Rushall Olympic are the visitors in the Northern Premier League. Trinity currently sit seventh, nine points off top with four games in hand on leaders Warrington Rylands and games in hand on all of the other sides above them.