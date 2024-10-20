Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In what has been a sparse month for league games, Gainsborough Trinity have seen their focus taken by their continued involvement in two cup competitions - the Emirates FA Cup and the Isuzu FA Trophy.

And they have been runs, and performances that have had Gainsborough boss Russ Wilcox purring with satisfaction, especially the midweek 4-0 away replay win at Boston United in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round, after the sides had drawn 2-2 at Trinity.

“Against Boston, it was just about the perfect performance - solid, organised and disciplined without the ball and creative, positive and clinical with it,” he said.

“Everyone performed to their maximum, and our game plan worked a treat - what a night for the football club.

“That game will be remembered by young and old for a long long time.

“We looked in both games the superior team, and fully deserved to take our place against big-spending Hednesford.”

With the Holy Blues' game away at Blyth Spartans last weekend postponed late on Thursday, it provided the boss with an opportunity to see the club's Emirates FA Cup opponents live.

Hednesford having beaten National League high-fliers Gateshead to book their place alongside Trinity in the First Round Proper.

“With our game against Blyth postponed due to issues at the football club, everyone at Gainsborough hopes that they are resolved very soon,” he said.

“Blyth are a huge club, with a long history in the football world.

“But I travelled to Widnes to watch Hednesford play.

“They are a very experienced team, with players that have played many games in much higher divisions.

“They beat league leaders Widnes on their own patch.

“Although they are a step lower than us, their budget is much higher than ours.

“Having said that, we are all looking forward to the game.

“It’s a magnificent achievement by all involved, to get to the First Round Proper, but let’s see if we can create more special memories for everyone at the club.”

As Wilcox looked ahead to the Trophy game, he paid tribute to the incredible support offered by the Gainsborough fans:

“This weekend we have another important game in the FA Trophy where we travel west to Clitheroe.

“It will be another tough test, but with your backing, we can progress to the next round.

“Your support at Boston was outstanding, it really inspired us all, so please make the long journey to get behind your team again.

“Your support is vital to the progression of your club.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​