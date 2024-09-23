Gainsborough Trinity eyeing up FA Cup scalp as they head for Darlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Trinity chase a giantkilling against higher ranked opposition on Saturday when they travel to National League North side Darlington in the Fourth Qualifying Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

But Russ Wilcox's men know that the Quakers possess the most miserly of defences, keeping six clean sheets in their last seven games.

Matches involving the Quakers have commonly been tight, narrow affairs, but Wilcox's side will be relishing the chance to go up against the well-supported side from County Durham.

“Our squad is light at the moment, but we will go there with the belief that we can cause an upset,” said the manager.

Declan Howe nets his ninth goal of the campaign in the draw with Stockton. Photo by Russell Dickens.

“We go there as underdogs, but strange things can happen in this fantastic competition.”

Trinity will be without forward Dayle Southwell and experienced midfielder Bobby Johnson, while exciting youngster Sisa Tuntulwana is touch and go for the weekend.

The Holy Blues have put on a coach for supporters, as the side go looking for an upset.

Striker Declan Howe will pit his wits against one of his former sides, looking to continue a fine run of scoring form that has seen him new nine in 13 so far this campaign, the forward fearing no one - as he looks to strike up a partnership with new loan signing Josiah Dyer.

Dyer, the son of former Barnsley and Crystal Palace striker Bruce, signed in time for Trinity's 1-1 draw with visiting Stockton at the weekend, almost making an instant impact having come on as a late substitute.

Howe's goal five minutes before half-time was cancelled out by Lewis Leech's fine finish on 54 minutes in Saturday’s clash.

Gainsborough will travel to Southern League Central side Kettering Town in the Third Qualifying Round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The tie will be played on Saturday, 5th October, with a 3pm kick off at Kettering's Latimer Park home.