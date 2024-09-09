Gainsborough Trinity fight back for draw in six-goal thriller against Grimsby Borough

Gainsborough Trinity Women staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 3-3 draw away at Grimsby Borough Ladies in a thrilling contest at the Bradley Development Centre, Grimsby.

Trinity manager Liam McNulty praised his team’s character, saying: “I've got every faith in the girls to do that.

“We're good enough technically, and we just need to show the character to fight for results.

“It’s two unbeaten now, and we’ve got to take that spirit into next week’s game against Grimsby Town."

Gainsborough Trinity women - great fightback earns a point. Photo by Bryan Pye (@bry_pyesport).

The game got off to an explosive start for the visitors, as Abbie Murrell fired Trinity into the lead just one minute and 20 seconds into the match.

Murrell found herself through on goal inside the box and calmly slotted her shot into the bottom-right corner.

Trinity nearly doubled their lead shortly after as Amelia Baird linked up with Katy Thornley, who worked the ball down the right-hand side and delivered a dangerous cross to Lucia Booth-Roberts. However, Booth-Roberts’ effort rolled just wide of the post.

Grimsby threatened an equaliser when their No.9 was denied by a fantastic save from Trinity's keeper, Laura Parsons, who got down well to her right to preserve the lead.

Gainsborough continued to press, with Murrell setting up Thornley on the right flank, who sent a dangerous ball across the box to Booth-Roberts once again, but her shot flew just wide of the far post.

The home side eventually equalised, as Grimsby Borough’s No.12 finished well under Laura Parsons to make it 1-1.

Moments later, Grimsby took the lead in unfortunate circumstances for Gainsborough when a mix-up between Izzy Anderson and Parsons led to an own goal, giving Grimsby a 2-1 advantage at half-time.

The second half began with Grimsby extending their lead to 3-1 as their No.12 drilled a powerful shot across the goal into the bottom-left corner.

Despite the setback, Gainsborough fought back, and Murrell again played a key role.

Her brilliant play down the right set up Katy Thornley, who slotted home from close range to reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Gainsborough’s relentless pressure paid off when Murrell was brought down in the box, resulting in a penalty.

Izzy Anderson stepped up and coolly converted the spot-kick into the top-right corner, completing the comeback and levelling the match at 3-3.

Both sides had chances to win it, but the game ended in a hard-fought draw, making it two unbeaten for Trinity in the 2025 season.

Trinity will be looking to build on this fighting performance when they return home to face Grimsby Town on Sunday at Roses Sports Ground.