Gainsborough Trinity have the winning habit after four victory in a row over high-flying Hyde United

Gainsborough Trinity maintained the winning habit and moved into the top half of the table for the first time this season with a 2-1 win over high-flying Hyde United.

After a breakdown in communication, Trinity were punished, when Jack Redshaw had the freedom of the box to nod into an empty net inside five minutes.

But in an eagerly contested game, at the Kal Group Stadium, Trinity came back from behind to level through Javelle Clarke and Declan Howe then scored the winner from the spot in the second half.

Boss Russ Wilcox said, “Going behind to a poor goal was disappointing, but the spirit and all that goes with it is there for all to see.

Gainsborough Trinity are all smiles after another win saw off Hyde.

“The reaction to the goal was outstanding, getting ourselves back in the game, and over the 90 minutes with chances created, we deserved to win.

“Our equaliser was down to the conditions a little bit, we put a big ball in and they didn’t deal with it – the goals were very similar.”

The swirling wind made conditions difficult for both teams, but falling behind gave Trinity the jolt they needed.

And when Will Lancaster raked a diagonal ball from right to left, it fell at the feet of Clarke to control, beat his man, Jack Byrne, and finish smartly, low to Callum Hiddleston’s left on 15 minutes.

Howe had a goal disallowed for a handball in the build-up just after the break before Ashley Jackson combined with Trinity’s leading scorer, Jackson’s goalbound effort, taking a wicked deflection that looked to be looping over the backpedalling keeper until he turned it onto the bar on 53 minutes.

But on 67 minutes referee Samuel Clayton was decisive as he pointed to the spot after a swirling cross struck the arm of visiting striker Ewan Bange, Declan Howe making no mistake from 12 yards.

“I’m not really sure about the handball rule after Saturday – and the two we didn’t get – but we take it, take the three points and move on,” said Wilcox.

It was clear to see, there were two sides of real quality, looking to go out for the win.

Both sides playing some neat football and both sides worked hard to win the ball back, but Wilcox singled out defender, Sisa Tuntulwana for a special mention.

“He was thrown into the game a bit late on with captain Cogill missing kick off,” he said.

“But we had faith in Sisa to come in and do a job, and he demonstrated his versatility when he shifted out to right back, with the introduction of Dylan, late on to see out the game.”

Boxing Day sees the Holy Blues bring down the curtain on 2024, when they welcome Guiseley to the Northolme. Kick off is at 3pm, gates open from 1.30 and admission Adults £13, Concessions £9 and U16s £4.