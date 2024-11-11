Gainsborough Trinity followed up their Emirates FA Cup heroics with back to back wins in the league ahead of this weekend's big FA Trophy tie with Chester FC.

A 2-0 away win at Whitby Town on Tuesday night, less than 72 hours after reaching the Second Round Proper of the FA Cup, was followed up with another clean sheet and a clinical 3-0 dispatching of Workington at the Kal Group Stadium.

The effort and application on display in abundance are traits that have pleased boss Russ Wilcox, but they have not surprised him.

“This group is unbelievable,” he said. “I can't praise the group enough. It's down to the group, their togetherness.

Gainsborough Trinity celebrate netting against Workington. Picture by Bryan Pye Photography.

“It's something I keep talking about and people must be bored of it, but I'm not bored of it at all.

“It is the best group I have worked with.

"The lads are part time, but they have balanced work, travel and then playing. The mentality of the group is amazing.”

Gainsborough kept things tight in the first half against Whitby before striking twice in 10 second half minutes.

Joe Stacey, making his first start in over a month, in place of the injured Lewis Butroid, created the opener. His turn on halfway and acceleration left defenders in his wake, before picking out Fraser Preston to open the scoring.

Preston then turned provider nine minutes later, his reverse ball finding the run of Declan Howe, who struck a ferocious effort high past Shane Bland.

The goals gave Trinity confidence, and Wilcox's men could have had more.

“Our quality is something to be proud of too,” said the manager.

“We knew the first half of both games would be difficult, getting our legs going, staying solid.

“But then in the second half we were outstanding and could have had more.

“We're having to try to manage the minutes a bit at the moment, and we are using our substitutes well to help the players through.”

There was a bumper crowd of 721 at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday, to witness the Holy Blues keep back to back clean sheets and sweep past Workington with a controlled, accomplished performance.

Dylan Cogill opened the scoring, the Blues' captain and centre back leading the way with a quality, curling finish.

Jordan Helliwell then rammed home a close range volley after Javelle Clarke had seen his initial effort blocked.

Fraser Preston completed the scoring, to make it two in as many games for the former Scotland youth international with a neat turn and finish from the edge of the box a minute from time.

Next up for the Holy Blues is the mouthwatering visit of National League North side Chester FC in the Izusu FA Trophy on Saturday.

Russ Wilcox's 'Cup-Kings' will be looking to add the scalp of higher ranked opposition as he looks to progress in a competition that has given him some happy memories,

“They are a well-supported side, who play good football and have a good manager,” he said.

“I previously beat them on penalties (whilst at Farsley) so hopefully that's a lucky omen.”

To reach this stage, Trinity have already beaten Southern Premier Central leaders Kettering Town 2-0 and NPL West Division side Clitheroe 4-1, both away from home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​