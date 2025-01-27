Gainsborough Trinity hold on with 10 men to return to winning ways at Stockton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-changed Gainsborough Trinity, returned to winning ways away at Stockton Town on Saturday, securing a fine 3-2 victory on Teeside after seeing out the game with 10 men.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender Sisa Tuntulwana was sent off seven minutes from time with Trinity sitting pretty at 3-1 up and relieved manager Russ Wilcox said: “The red card hasn't cost us anything, which is key.

“The lads dug in and put their bodies on the line and deservedly got the three points - and it's a great three points.

“Stockton have the third best home record, behind Macclesfield and Guiseley, so to score three goals and pick up three points is a great return.”

Javelle Clarke (out of shot) opens the scoring for Gainsborough at Stockton. Photo by Harry Cook.

Forced into a first outing of their pink third kit as a result of Stockton's yellow and blue number, Wilcox rang the changes, with six switches from the midweek draw against Matlock Town.

“It was a magnificent squad effort,” he said.

“You make the changes, and you're racking your mind, have I got it right? Have I got it wrong? “But we needed to freshen up, and on this occasion - we got it right."

“The fresh legs, and freshness to the game paid dividends, and the substitutes that came in, having had a bit of a rest contributed to a real team effort too.”

Javelle Clarke opened the scoring inside six minutes, turning home after finding space in the box from a Joe Stacey free kick.

“Taking the lead in any game is massive. It gives you that belief, but especially with the changes we made,” said Wilcox.

Trinity were pegged back just past the half-hour mark, but Declan Howe popped up to score on the stroke of half-time.

Curtis Durose was released down the right hand side, before squaring for the Gainsborough No.10, to slot neatly past Stockton's Nathan Harker, Howe officially able to claim his 50th goal in Trinity colours, after last season's Marske goals were struck from the record books.

“It's an incredible stat - but not only does he score goals, he always puts a shift in too,” smiled Wilcox.

Substitute Fraser Preston then went close for Trinity, Harker pulling off a fingertip save to turn the effort onto the post and the ball rebounding kindly into the relieved goalkeeper's hands.

Clarke's delightful ball then unlatched the Anchors' defence, and Howe timed his run to perfection, rounding Harker before biding his time and firing past the two retreating Stockton defenders.

Seven minutes from time, it's fair to say Trinity were home and hosed, only to then see the visitors reduced to 10 men.

Deputising centre back Tuntulwana was shown a straight red by the referee for a last man denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity and Tom Coulthard then reduced the arrears on his 500th appearance for Stockton, but the 10 men of Gainsborough held on for all three points.