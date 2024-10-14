Gainsborough Trinity hoping to boost manager's fine record on long trip to Blyth Spartans
And manager Russ Wilcox is calling on his players to help him improve his impressive record from his first 50 games in charge which came up at the weekend.
Currently on nine points, two behind the Holy Blues, the side from the North East, were relegated from National League North last season, and have really struggled in the opening couple of months of the season, with boycotts planned, and the sacking of former Newcastle legend, Nolberto Solano.
Despite the off-field turmoil at Croft Park, David Stockdale will be hopeful of a turnaround in fortunes, with his side having gone four games without a goal.
Trinity’s league form has been masked by the recent run of cup games.
They were cruelly been denied passage through to the First Round Proper of the Emirates FA Cup courtesy of a late, late leveller, in front of a bumper crowd of 1,952, at the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday.
Boston and Gainsborough will battle it out again on Tuesday night for the right to advance in the world-famous competition.
The game marked boss Russ Wilcox’s 50th competitive game in charge.
Boasting a 50 per cent winning record, unbeaten in 32 of those matches, the manager wants even more.
“I’m delighted to reach my half century of games in charge of Gainsborough Trinity,” he said.
“And winning 25 is a good return, but we want more than that!”
It so nearly was more, Pemi Aderoja’s late leveller denying the Holy Blues a famous victory on Saturday.
Coming back from a Jacob Hazel strike midway through the first half, Jordan Helliwell equalised seven minutes later.
Ash Jackson went on to turn the game on its head just past the hour mark with a goal fit to win any tie.
Holding on, the Blues defended resiliently, but found themselves down to 10 men, when late substitute Aaron Braithwaite was dismissed two minutes into stoppage time before Aderoju bundled home with virtually the final touch of the game.
Wilcox also paid tribute to his first signing, Declan Howe, who also racked up his half century of game at the weekend.
“He has an incredible return of 36 goals in those games,” said Wilcox.
“But it’s not just his goals. It’s his all-round game and hard work for the team which is just as important.”
The striker wasn't on the scoresheet at the weekend, but is adamant about adding to his tally, and helping Trinity away from the wrong end of the table.