Gainsborough Trinity land versatile former Barnsley man Jordan Helliwell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gainsborough Trinity have continued building their squad for the 2024/25 season with the capture of versatile Jordan Helliwell, writes Rob Hughes.

The 22-year-old former Barnsley professional has experience in the Danish professional leagues and boss Russ Wilcox said: We are delighted to bring Jordan to Trinity.

“He’s a player I’ve admired for a few years now. We’ve had to fight off competition to get the deal over the line.

“He will bring quality and versatility to the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Trinity signing Jordan Helliwell with boss Russ Wilcox.

“He’s young and hungry to play at the highest level he can, which is the type of player we want at our football club.”

The former Tyke shared his thoughts after putting pen to paper, saying: “After speaking with Russ, it was clear that the club's goals and vision perfectly aligned with my own ambitions.

“This felt like the ideal environment for the next chapter of my career.”

As a versatile player, capable of excelling both at right wing-back and in central midfield, Helliwell made his first team debut in the Championship and earned further experience in League One. However, upon leaving the Play-Off semi-finalists, Helliwell was sure that the Holy Blues were the correct step in his formative journey,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My personal goal is to play as many games as possible while making a contribution to the team's success,” he said.

“Collectively, our objective is to finish as high up the table as possible, with the ultimate aim of achieving promotion.

“I'm excited about the journey ahead and committed to helping Gainsborough achieve great things.”

Trinity, who return to action away at Club Thorne on Tuesday, 9th July, have already tied down the bulk of last season's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Declan Howe and Player of the Season, Bailey Conway, have been joined by club captain Dylan Cogill and defensive lynchpin Ashley Jackson.