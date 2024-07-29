Gainsborough Trinity manager Russ Wilcox upbeat after narrow friendly defeat by Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gainsborough Trinity narrowly lost to a youthful Sheffield United in the penultimate pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday, writes Rob Hughes.

Riley McLaughlin scored the only goal of the game, in first half stoppage time but, despite the defeat, making it two wins, two draws and two defeats from Gainsborough's six games to date, boss Russ Wilcox remains upbeat.

“There were lots of positives, I was really pleased,” he said.

“They're a good outfit, they're full time professionals. And they made us work really hard.

High-flying action from Trinity's clash with Sheffield United.

“We can be better in both boxes, but apart from the goal, our two keepers haven't had many real saves to make.

“At the other end, we perhaps needed to be a touch more clinical, but hopefully that will come - second half Tuesday - we scored three against Barnsley.

“I'm really pleased with the players' attitude, application and approach to the game.

“You're looking forward to the season and don't want to get injured, but they're really putting the work in and I'm pleased with where we are at.”

He continued: “When you've got a small squad, you need to try and sign players that are flexible.

“We've got a few of those - Joe Stacey, Lewis Butroid playing in central midfield, Sisa (Tuntulwana) right back, wing back played centre half. We have a very versatile group.

“We're only two weeks away now, so need to tidy up a few things, to do some work on set plays for and against, and make sure the organisation is a bit better and the delivery is better.

“It's the finer details now, but we have a free week this week - and the week after the Boston game (3rd August).

“It's nice to see Bailey (Conway), Bobby (Johnson) and Dayle (Southwell) getting minutes, getting those three back up to speed and fit means we have a really competitive squad.”

A couple of spots remain in the squad set to start the 2024/25 season, but funds need to be prioritised.

Captain Dylan Cogill is suspended for the opening two games of the season - the second and third games of a three match ban handed to him following his red card away at Bradford (Park Avenue) at the tail end of last season

“We have to prioritise a centre back,” said Wilcox.

“We've been trying all summer to sort that position, but haven't managed to tie that one up yet. “There's a couple of others I would like to look at bringing in - but I'll have to speak to the chairman and see what we can do.”