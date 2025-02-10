Gainsborough Trinity pick up a point on Hyde United's artificial surface

Gainsborough Trinity battled out an entertaining 1-1 draw against the league’s draw specialists, Hyde United, giving Trinity a return of four points from six and a marked upturn in fortunes on the artificial surface.

Trinity were without the services of Sisa Tuntulwana and long term injury absentee Dayle Southwell, as Russ Wilcox kept faith with his trusted troops, with reinforcements options needed to give the threadbare Blues a boost.

Trinity keeper Dylan Wharton was quickly into the action to keep out Bradley Holmes inside the opening couple of minutes.

Ten minutes in, Wharton again had to extend himself. His scuffed clearance invited the pressure, as Hyde worked the ball out to Frankie Sinfield. As the youngster cut in off the right, the 22-year-old again sprang into action.

Trinity in action at Hyde on Saturday. Photo by Nathan Gannon.

After that save, Trinity really grew into the game, building some sustained pressure, with former Barnsley youngster Jordan Helliwell at the heart of the Gainsborough endeavour.

Helliwell provided the assist that put the Blues in front as he squared across the face of goal for Declan Howe to tap home from six yards for a well-worked goal of real quality.

Despite going behind, it was Hyde creating the clearer cut opportunities, Sinfield again cutting in, but shooting straight at Wharton, before Hyde had two penalty appeals waved away in a matter of seconds.

First Aaron Simpson did brilliantly to read the danger and sweep round on the cover, appeals that Wharton arrived late, went unheard, before the lively Sinfield danced into the box, before going to ground softly, referee Royston waving away the home side's shouts.

Javelle Clarke then did well to hold up the ball forward. And some dancing feet from the impressive Helliwell saw him past Joel Amado and instigate a sweeping move from right to left, the final ball just too high for the visitors to register a picture book goal.

Bradley Holmes went agonisingly close for the home side after he was slipped in by Shaqeel Jones-Griffiths.

But a minute before the break, Hyde found their equaliser.

A cleverly worked free kick caught Trinity napping and Joel Amado, the home side's captain, got round the back, and unmarked, steered the ball past Wharton first time, to pull the hosts level.

The goal coming so close to half-time completely changing the team talks of the two respective management teams.

If the Holy Blues could have gone in at the break with the lead, Hyde would have needed to chase the game, and with that Trinity's style may have been more suited.

As it was, Hyde came out with their tails up, though it was a slow start to the second period.

And it was just before the hour mark that either side really made the keepers work.

A cleverly taken Bobby Johnson corner found Fraser Preston free on the edge of the box - his effort needing to be helped over the top by Callum Hiddleston.

At the other end, right wing back Harry Ditchfield was next to test Dylan Wharton, as the Gainsborough number one had to plunge to his right to keep the visitors on terms.

Just a minute later, Howe had his eyes on a second of the afternoon. Catching the ball as it dropped over his shoulder, his first time volley flashing across the face of goal missing the target by half a yard.

Fifteen minutes from time, both sides had the chance to take the lead.

First, Hyde substitute Jack Redshaw twisted and turned, as he cut in off the left, the former Manchester City youngster forcing another smart save from Wharton, before Ditchfield completely missed his kick and Sinfield fired over the roof of the stand, from the edge of the box.

At the other end, Simpson's raking crossfield ball found Javelle Clarke, Clarke doing brilliantly to take the ball in his stride.

Bursting into the box, Clarke played a lovely reverse ball into the path of Lewis Butroid, but this time it was the Tigers' keeper who drew the plaudits. Making himself big he ensured the score remained deadlocked.

Ashley Jackson was getting his body in the way, but it was again Wharton who pulled off the heroics.

Nine minutes from time, Redshaw must have thought he had won the game for Hyde, but the athleticism of Wharton to deny Redshaw was breathtaking.