Gainsborough Trinity raring to go after reporting back for training
He was left delighted by the quality of pitches on offer as well as the fitness work that has gone in over the summer.
"The work from Woody and his team that has got the pitches at the stadium and at Roses looking superb, really is appreciated,” said Wilcox. “It’s great for the players and staff to be able to return to work on quality pitches.
"It’s early days in the pre-season period, but so far I’m really pleased with the levels of fitness the players have come back in. Fitness Coach Daniel Solts gave the lads an off season schedule to work to, to keep them ticking along ready for the start of the season ahead.
"We're only two sessions in, so it has mainly been running based sessions and testing at the moment - in order to build up fitness. Our training focus will change as we near our first friendly against Club Thorne." Away on Tuesday 9th July (7.30pm)
Wilcox welcomed his two new signings, Sisa Tuntulwana & Jordan Helliwell into the fold, along with new First Team Coach Kevin Pressman & outlined his desire to secure a couple more bodies before the 2024/25 season commences,
"Recruitment has been challenging as always, but it has been good to have secured the bulk of our squad at this stage. I feel we need to add a couple more if possible before the league starts again on the 10th of August."
Heliwell & Tuntulwana are joined by 'keeper Josh Render, and outfielders Ashley Jackson, Dylan Cogill, Bailey Conway, Bobby Johnson, Javelle Clarke, Fraser Preston, Joe Stacey, Lewis Butroid, Declan Howe & Dayle Southwell.
The club also confirmed, George Hornshaw has left the football club. The versatile former Scunthorpe United youngster recently reached his century of appearances for Trinity.
The Holy Blues are on the look out for an away kit sponsor for the 2024/25 season, with interested parties asked to contact chairman Dave Horsley on 07971 022024