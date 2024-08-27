Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bank Holiday weekend yielded three points from a possible six as Gainsborough Trinity won one and lost one of their two Pitching In Northern Premier League games, writes Rob Hughes.

The Holy Blues left in late on Saturday, coming from behind to beat Leek Town 2-1 at their F. Ball Community Stadium home.

It was a first win on 3G for Trinity since 1st November 2022, when a Curtis Durose double saw them victorious against Marine.

On Saturday Will Lancaster popped up with the 93rd minute winner after Lewis Butroid had equalised for Gainsborough, that victory bringing to an end a two match losing streak as Russ Wilcox’s men struggle to find early season consistency.

Trinity celebrate Saturday's late winner with their fans.

The Bank Holiday Monday game then saw a quick turnaround with Worksop Town, one of the pre-season favourites for promotion, too strong for the Holy Blues with a 2-0 win.

A goal in each half condemned Trinity to a third defeat in four games, with the side sitting 12th in the table, having won two, lost three and drawn one from the opening half dozen games.

Manager Russ Wilcox said: “The big positive (from Monday) for me, was Javelle Clarke coming back, showing moments of quality.

“He had a great chance but saw his shot blocked.

“I'm sure he will take a lot from the 20-25 minutes he has had out there. Fingers crossed his injury is now behind him.”

Now, taking a break from league action with the Emirates FA Cup next on the horizon. Gainsborough are set to welcome Southern League Central side, AFC Telford United, who sit sixth, with 10 points from five games, to the Kal Group Stadium on Saturday (3pm)

Wilcox insists it will be a tricky tie, but is determined to turn around the Blues’ fortunes at home, “This will be a tough game, a tough draw, but at least we are at home,” he said.

“We’ve four games at home on the bounce with Stamford on Tuesday, then Lancaster a week on Saturday.

“It’s a tough draw, but we are hoping to get through as you want that money – it’s key to the club – and a good cup run would be really positive.”

Should Saturday’s game end in a draw, the replay would be on Tuesday night, at Telford’s New Bucks Head.

This would mean the scheduled Lincolnshire County Cup tie at home to Stamford would need to be rearranged.

Stamford are currently top of the same division Telford are competing in as the games continue at a relentless pace.