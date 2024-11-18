Gainsborough Trinity's 'cup kings' strike again as Chester are stunned by late FA Trophy defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gainsborough Trinity’s ‘cup kings’ stunned National League North play-off chasers Chester FC on Saturday to move into the last 64 of the FA Trophy for the first time in seven years.

The Third Round brought in the top 24 teams from the pinnacle of the English Non-League pyramid and the draw, made late on Monday afternoon, pitted the Holy Blues against Rushall Olympic at home, the tie to be played over the weekend of 7th December.

A late Declan Howe goal was enough to seal Trinity's passage as the side kept a third clean sheet on the spin, the Blues building solid foundations and reaping the rewards going forwards.

Gainsborough are now the lowest ranked side left in both the Trophy and the FA Cup too and Trinity boss Russ Wilcox is relishing the tie against National League North side Rushall.

Gainsborough Trinity celebrate their late FA Trophy winner at Chester at the weekend.

“We have played some outstanding football in this competition,” he said. “We won away at Kettering Town and you see what they have just done to Northampton Town

“Today we were resolute, solid, organised and showed that little bit of quality. It was another clean sheet too, so credit to everybody.

“We will keep our feet on the ground and hopefully keep churning out good performances and good results.

“Chester are a league above us with some good, technical players and we had to be strong.

“We stretched the game a bit more second half and we were better with the ball.”

He also praised the part supporters played in Saturday's result.

“You saw on Saturday the difference the supporters getting behind the team can make to the players,” he said.

“And I’m proud that they are rewarding the supporters with a ‘never say die’ attitude and drive to do well for Gainsborough Trinity.

“We have to go out and believe that we can win a game of football, and I have every faith in this group of players to go out and give an excellent account of themselves.”

Trinity's cup exploits have seen a number of games having to be rescheduled, with the home game against Matlock Town originally scheduled for 7th December, now requiring a new date.

Other fixtures that have been rearranged are Mickleover away (10th December) Hyde United, home (17th December) Blyth Spartans away (7th January) FC United of Manchester away (14th January) Prescot Cables away (28th January).

In total Gainsborough have a remarkable 31 games, at least, to squeeze into the next five months, already averaging more than one game a week for the remainder of the season - regardless of any future cup progress.

However, the Holy Blues are bouncing - and enjoying their football.

But Trinity's 'Cup Kings' do have their attention firmly on the main job.

With six games in hand on a number of teams in the division, Trinity have the second of two league games in quick succession, Bamber Bridge coming to Lincolnshire on Saturday,

Attention then turns to Harrogate Town in the FA Cup, a week on Friday, Gainsborough having sold out their allocation of over a thousand tickets in less than 48 hours - an incredible demand for tickets, demonstrating the feelgood factor around the town.

Hosts Harrogate have recently released a number of hospitality tickets priced at £59 per person - an opportunity for supporters that have been unable to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town to see the tie live.

The game, selected for television coverage, will be shown on BBC2 on Friday, 29th November. Kick off at 7.45pm.