Boston Town manager Gary Edgley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Gary Edgley gave his Boston Town side the thumbs up after they refused to slip up at potential 'banana skin' Pinchbeck United.

Lee Beeson put a penalty miss behind him to net twice for the Poachers while Abou Sylla also found the net with Town drawing level on points with fourth-placed UCL Premier North Loughborough Students following a 3-1 win.

But Town didn't have it all their own way against the Knights, who saw Ben Robson dismissed for handball on the goalline, as Jack Fixter's spotkick had pulled the hosts level.

"If you were to look at it as a stats guy, we probably had 80 per cent of the ball and a few efforts at goal," Edgley said.

"Obviously the sending off's changed the game and made it a lot harder for them.

"Lewis (Thorogood, manager) is doing a decent job at Pinchbeck. I watched them against Loughborough and they're well organised and they're not going to just lay down and let teams turn them over.

"We knew it could be a banana skin and when you're playing teams like that (fighting at the bottom end of the table) you can get into a battle with them.

"It was really important we didn't do that. We controlled the game and when they did equalise we went through the gears very quickly, which is what a good team does."

Saturday's victorey also saw the Poachers hand a debut to 21-year-old striker Abubakar Wadada, who Edgley says gives the side a different option.

"Our front line aren't big, strong physical lads," he added.

"They're technically very good but can get outmuscled by big, strong centre halves. We wanted a plan B where we could mix it.

"(Wadada) has contacted us and asked to come training. I was impressed with his attitude and what I've seen as well, he's a different option for us.

"He came off the bench on Saturday and straight away, you could see, he gives us a new dimension.