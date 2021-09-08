Gary Mills looking forward to 'tasty' FA Cup tie at Boston United

Gary Mills. Photo: Getty Images

Corby Town boss Gary Mills is relishing the prospect of taking on Boston United in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Steelmen will travel to the Jakemans Community Stadium ion Saturday, September 18 for a second qualifying round contest, writes Jon Dunham.

Mills - who played eight times for United in the 2000-01 season before leaving to take on the managerial role at Tamworth - described the tie as 'tasty'.

“It’s a tasty FA Cup tie, we have got to go and show what we are all about,” the Corby manager said.

“There are players in my team that I know can go and play at that level, without doubt.

“There are times in a season where you have to step up to the mark and they now have that opportunity.

“We have some tough league games before that and we have to show what we are all about in those before we go back into the FA Cup.

“But it’s a magical competition. It’s great. I would have loved another home draw because our FA Cup final is the first round proper.

“Now we have been thrown a toughie to get through to the next round but Boston will know they have a tough game themselves.