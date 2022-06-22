'Great news!' Keenan Ferguson signs new Boston United deal

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Keenan Ferguson has signed a new Boston United deal - and manager Paul Cox says that is 'great news'.

The former Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur youngster visibly grew into his role at the Jakemans Community Stadium last season, his first campaign in senior football.

And the versatile defender, who played his part in the Pilgrims reaching the National League North promotion final, has agreed to stay on for another campaign.

Ferguson, 21, made 36 appearances and scored vital goals in wins against Kettering Town and Brackley Town.

"It's great news that Keenan is onboard for the new season," Cox told bufc.co.uk.

"He showed his versatility by moving across to the left when required and he ensures we currently have three really talented full-backs on the books.