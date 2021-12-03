Horncastle Town prepare for Immingham test

Cotton has been impressed by the Horncastle Town youngsters

Horncastle Town will hit the road to face Immingham Town this weekend.

The Wongers have seen their last two fixtures - against Nunsthorpe Tavern and Lincoln Moorlands Railway - both cancelled.

Now Andrew Cotton’s side are keen to return to action and build on the 2-1 victory over Sleaford Town Rangers in their last contest back on November 12.

With all but two of the weekend’s Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League fixtures unable to go ahead, Immingham were also without a fixture.

Their last contest, seven days earlier, saw they hammer Sleaford 9-1 at home.

Immingham currently sit sixth in the standings, eight places and 16 points ahead of the Wongers.

Horncastle have seen a number of younger players step up to first team football this campaign and Cotton believes his charges have more than proven their ability to compete at step seven.

However, while they’re not pulling any punches on the pitch, the manager says some are still holding their tongues off it as they make the transition to first team

football.

“They’re still a little quiet but that’s something that will come,” he said.

“When you’ve got 17-18 year olds coming into a senior environment it does take some time for them to adapt.

“It’s something that will come, it’s just a little bit of patience to allow them to develop, integrate into the senior set up and get that confidence to be able to speak up.

“It’s a natural thing, having been there myself.

“To come into a senior dressing room with big characters and say your piece, it’s a big thing.

“It’ll come. Ability wise there’s no question for me.

“All the younger lads are more than able to play at that level, we’ve seen very good performances from them.”