"I can't praise the players enough - everybody mucking in!" Craig Elliott delighted as battling Boston United defeat York City with two penalties

Craig Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Craig Elliott gave his Boston United players the thumbs up for 'mucking in' for a hard-earned victory against York City.

United moved up to fifth in the National League North as Danny Elliott and Shane Byrne converted penalties for the Pilgrims with Michael Woods on target for the Minstermen.

But there were big performances across the pitch as United - without skipper Luke Shiels and losing fellow central defender Jake Wright snr to injury - dealt well with the York pressure before snatching a late winner.

"I can't praise the players enough. We lost our captain the night before then we lost Jake Wright, but that epitomised the night - everybody mucking in and doing their bit.

"A good team display and doing what we have to to do get the result.

"Tonight was a great mentality, including the staff."

Elliott praised his namesake for putting Saturday's penalty at Blyth Spartans miss behind him to open the scoring.

"They were definite penalties, you can't argue about that," he said.

"For Danny Elliott to take another penalty so soon after his miss at the weekend, that shows his character.

"We were joking on the bus (back from Blyth) about who's on our list of penalty takers and Shane was a long way down.

"I was surprised he took it, I though Jake (Wright jnr) would. But I don't care as long as it goes in."

Keeper Peter Crook was another to get a pat on the back for two vital second half saves, a superb reaction following his recent scuffed clearance which cost his side a goal against Telford.

"I'm really pleased for him," Elliott continued.

"A few weeks ago he made an error - the life of a goalkeeper. I hope he gets the praise he deserves tonight.

"It shows what a good lad he is and good character."

The manager also had his say on the noisy crowd of 2,018 - a record for the Jakemans Community Stadium.

"I've got to say it felt like a good old night at York Street," Elliiott said.

"It's the first time we've had those goosebumps.