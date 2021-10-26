Spot on Boston United edge out York City to move up to fifth

Shane Byrene. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Danny Elliott and Shane Byrne kept their cool from the penalty spot as Boston United beat York City 2-1 to move up to fifth in the National League North.

It took two penalties for the Pilgrims to secure their sixth straight home win against the Minstermen, and leapfrog their rivals in the table.

It was an enthralling and enticing battle at the Jakemans Community Stadium which saw United forced to defend for their lives at times. But they proved effective under the cosh and dangerous on the break.

For Craig Elliott, his mind will now turn to sorting his defensive problems following an injury to Jake Wright snr.

The centre back, finally enjoying a run in the team, hobbled off in the second half and - with skipper Luke Shiels sidelined with a hamstring problem - the Pilgrims played the final half hour with Scott Garner as their only recognised central defender.

But despite that handicap, the hosts dug in bravely and secured three points.

Elliott got the Pilgrims off to a perfect start as he slotted home and 11th minute penalty after Tom Platt was felled by Clayton Donaldson.

Saturday's miss at Blyth was at the back of his mind as he took his trademark stuttered step up before sending Peter Jameson the wrong way.

But the Minstermen were level six minutes later courtesy of a well-worked long throw.

Donaldson tossed the ball in, Paddy McLaughlin flicked on and Michael Woods gratefully volleyed home at the far post.

York were enjoying a spell on top and it took a vital touch from Jake Wright snr to deflect Mark Beck's goalbound header over the bar.

Seconds into the second half and Peter Crook got his body behind the ball after Wright snr's interception flew goalwards, while opposite number Jameson pulled off a fine fingertip save to deny Fraser Preston's drive.

York's Mackenzie Heaney had the goal at his mercy when a deep cross landed to him but he somehow dragged the ball wide with the ball at his mercy.

Teammate Kurt Willoughby didn't make the same mistake, but an excellent full-stretch save from Crook pushed his angled strike away.

With Wright snr unable to continue, Kerenan Ferguson came on the right hand side of defence as Matt Tootle moved in to the centre.

With seven minutes to go United regained the lead, ex-York Striker Jake Wright jnr turned Matty Brown and was clipped.

Referee James Bancroft blew up again and this time Byrne stepped, skipped and slotted home.

PILGRIMS: Crook, Tootle, Duxbury, Platt, Garner, Burrow, Elliott, Wright snr (Ferguson 61), F. Preston (J. Preston 90), Leesley, Byrne; Subs (not used): Green, Wright jnr, Dimaio.

YORK: Jameson, Brown, McLaughlin, Dyson (Newton 87), Woods, Donaldson (Willoughby HT), Hopper, Heaney, Beck, Fielding, Wright; Subs (not used): Haase, Campbell, Knowles.

REF: James Bancroft.