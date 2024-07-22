Ilkeston Town away opener for Gainsborough Trinity as NPL fixtures are released

By Rob Hughes
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Gainsborough Trinity will start their 2024/25 Pitching In Northern Premier League campaign away at Ilkeston Town on Saturday, 10th August (3pm), writes Rob Hughes.

The first home game of the season then sees the Holy Blues host Morpeth on Tuesday, 13th August (7.45pm) as Trinity embark on a crazy run of 12 games in the opening two months of the season.

A long trip to the North-East, is an early season trek, Russ Wilcox’s men making the first of two trips to newly-promoted sides on Tuesday, 20th August, when they face Hebburn Town, before visiting Leek Town’s Harrison Park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trinity host Worksop Town on August Bank Holiday Monday, with the reverse fixture at Sandy Lane on New Years Day.

Russ Wilcox - first full season at Trinity helm.Russ Wilcox - first full season at Trinity helm.
Russ Wilcox - first full season at Trinity helm.

Saturday, 19th October, is another long away day, for Wilcox’s men to navigate against former Newcastle United star, Nobby Solano’s Blyth Spartans.

The Spartans were relegated from the Vanarama National League North last time around.

Guiseley are the visitors to the Kal Group Stadium on Boxing Day, with the return fixture, away on Easter Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The regular season ending with a home game against Leek Town, bringing down the curtain on an intensive eight month season.

But will it be a successful season for Blues’ fans?

Last season boss Russ Wilcox guided the club to Northern Premier League safety with eight games to spare after taking the reins in September with the side languishing in the relegation zone.

Related topics:Gainsborough TrinityMorpethTrinityHebburn Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice