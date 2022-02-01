"It feels great!" Ben Sault happy to make Boston United debut

Ben Sault. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Ben Sault says it was a great feeling to make his Boston United debut.

The 19-year-old came off the bench for Paul Cox' s side in Saturday's 4-0 drubbing of Chester.

"It feels great, it's good to get the win most importantly," said Sault, who was brought in by the new manager from UCL Premier Division South side GNG Oadby Town.

Midfielder Sault, a former Leicester City and Lincoln City youngster, is being tipped for a bright future by Cox, who previously took him on trial at former club Kettering Town.

"I heard (from Cox) a week or so ago and I'm glad to be on board," added Sault.

"I know about Boston, it's a great club and the facilities are incredible.

"I love football and just love playing, so let's see where it takes me."

Cox has no qualms about bringing young players into the first team, but believes youngsters have to be eased in at the right times.

"I'm all for bringing young lads through," he said.

"But I don't want to kill a lad. It has to be done right to give them a proper chance."

