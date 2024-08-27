Javelle Clarke is raring to go for Gainsborough Trinity after long injury battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Injured last December in Gainsborough Trinity's Northern Premier League defeat to Ilkeston Town, winger Javelle Clarke’s battle to return to fitness has been a long and winding road, writes Rob Hughes.

But his perseverance was finally rewarded when he got 20 minutes of competitive action under his belt in the Bank Holiday Monday defeat to Worksop Town.

After the game, Clarke admitted: “I’m buzzing.

“I’ve been waiting for this, since I did my leg.

Javelle Clarke - back after long injury battle.

“But now I am back, I’m buzzing and raring to go.

“The gaffer says I need to take it slow, but now I feel fit and ready – I’m ready to go and try to push on.

“Obviously it wasn’t the best result today (Monday) but I tried to come on, tried to do my thing.

“I got shut off, I got blocked, but onto the next game now.”

Javelle paid tribute to Gainsborough physio Jonathan Whitehorne, who has been with the flying forward every step of the way through his rehabilitation, saying:“He has been brilliant.

“After training he has been doing loads of running with me, trying to get my match fitness back up.

“He’s been very good with me, he hasn’t tried to rush me, he’s been brilliant.”

Javelle scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Holy Blues, before a nasty injury curtailed his season, but now as he continues his quest to regain match fitness, he will provide another attacking option amongst boss Russ Wilcox’s ranks.

A clever, tricky winger, with an eye for goal, Clarke’s close ball control and fleet-footed forward play, looks set to light up the Kal Group Stadium once again this season.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​