Late leveller forces replay as Hartlepool United avoid Gainsborough Trinity giantkilling

Gainsborough Trinity were left facing a midweek replay in their bid to reach the First Round Proper of the FA Cup for the second year in a row after visiting Hartlepool United stole a late equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw.

A stunning late leveller from Nathan Ferguson denied the Holy Blues a famous cup scalp, his 30-yard strike crashing off the underside of the crossbar before ricocheting off keeper David Robson and trickling over the line with just seven minutes to go.

For much of the game, Trinity looked the more dangerous side despite playing opposition from two divisions higher.

Lewis Butroid tested George Evans early, while Jonny Margetts’ involvement was cut short after an aerial collision with Tom Parkes.

Trinity action against Hartlepool in Saturday's draw. Photo by Sean Cook (Foxby Media).

The injury forced Margetts off after 20 minutes, replaced by lively youngster Sisa Tuntulwana. Parkes was soon substituted himself.

Tuntulwana made an instant impact, troubling the Hartlepool defence, particularly towering centre-back Maxim Kouogun.

Fraser Preston almost teed up Harrison Beeden, while Max Sheron fired over for the visitors with a rare first-half attempt.

Trinity’s deserved breakthrough came from a moment of real quality.

Captain Bobby Johnson’s pinpoint ball found Butroid, who coolly slotted home to give the hosts the lead.

The Holy Blues nearly doubled their advantage before the break when Tuntulwana’s header, from an Ashley Jackson cross, was tipped over—though the offside flag had already gone up.

In added time, Robson preserved Trinity’s lead with a brave save at Daniel Johnson’s feet.

Trinity continued to push after the restart and Preston’s free kick, won through more good play by Tuntulwana, was tipped over the crossbar.

Jordan Helliwell worked tirelessly in midfield, but the killer second goal never came.

As the game wore on, Trinity’s final ball began to elude them, and they were made to pay in the cruellest of fashions.

Substitute Jakub Kryszenski was soon involved in the action on the right and he released Tuntulwana. With options left and right, the makeshift centre forward went for the former, but his pass lacked the power to send the Blues through on Evans' goal.

Then in the closing minutes, Ferguson stepped up with the moment of magic to snatch the draw for Hartlepool, though it was tough on a Trinity side that had outworked and outplayed their opponents for long spells.

A burst from the middle of the park saw Helliwell bring the ball down well, but he was initially forced wide and the opportunity didn't come to fruition.

Similarly, in stoppage time, Johnson strode forward purposefully, but he couldn't make the contact he wanted, dragging his effort wide of George Evans' goal.

With the game wide open in the final moments, Sisa's towering header from a late corner was cleared off the line by Jay Benn to prevent Trinity snatching the late winner their play had deserved.