Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning
Rolf Harris: Convicted paedophile dies aged 93
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022

Legend Robbie Fowler set to manage a Gainsborough Trinity XI for 150th anniversary match

Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler has agreed to manage a Gainsborough Trinity XI against a Premier League Legends XI next month as the Holy Blues mark their 150th year anniversary at the Northolme on Saturday, 3rd June (1pm).
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:38 BST

Neil Warnock had originally been set to manage the Trinity side but has pulled out with exhaustion after guiding Huddersfield Town to Championship safety.

There are a limited number of Robbie Fowler meet and greet tickets available, enabling you to rub shoulders with the Toxeth born talent prior to the event getting under way

The Premier League side will include Michael Dawson, Colin Hendry and Carlton Palmer.

Most Popular
Robbie Fowler - Legend is set to manage at Gainsborough Trinity next month.Robbie Fowler - Legend is set to manage at Gainsborough Trinity next month.
Robbie Fowler - Legend is set to manage at Gainsborough Trinity next month.

Tickets, priced £15, U16s £5 and a Family Ticket £30, for the game are selling fast with all proceeds securing valuable funds for the club.

Related topics:LiverpoolEnglandTrinityHuddersfield TownNeil Warnock