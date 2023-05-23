Legend Robbie Fowler set to manage a Gainsborough Trinity XI for 150th anniversary match

Liverpool and England legend Robbie Fowler has agreed to manage a Gainsborough Trinity XI against a Premier League Legends XI next month as the Holy Blues mark their 150th year anniversary at the Northolme on Saturday, 3rd June (1pm).

Neil Warnock had originally been set to manage the Trinity side but has pulled out with exhaustion after guiding Huddersfield Town to Championship safety.

There are a limited number of Robbie Fowler meet and greet tickets available, enabling you to rub shoulders with the Toxeth born talent prior to the event getting under way

The Premier League side will include Michael Dawson, Colin Hendry and Carlton Palmer.

Robbie Fowler - Legend is set to manage at Gainsborough Trinity next month.