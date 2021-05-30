Lincoln City didn't reach levels they are capable of, says manager Michael Appleton

Callum Morton of Lincoln City looks dejected after the Sky Bet League One Play-off Final match between Blackpool and Lincoln City at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Michael Appleton conceded his Lincoln City squad weren't at their best as they were beaten by Blackpool in the League One Play-off final at Wembley.

Kenneth Dougall bagged a brace in a 2-1 victory after Oliver Turton's first-minute own goal put the Imps ahead.

Asked whether he could take solace in Lincoln's four-year rise from non-league to within a whisker of the Championship, Appleton said: "Not tonight. Not now.

"Maybe tomorrow or over the next couple of weeks, but we'll try and get over the disappointment of not winning the game today, not playing as well as I know we are capable of.

"We've come a long way we need to keep progressing and get ourselves in these positions where we compete for these types of games."

Reflecting on the early goal, Appleton added: "I've probably said that on a couple of occasions over the years about scoring too early, and I think we got caught up in that first half playing square and backwards in front of Blackpool and, obviously, once they got themselves back into the game their tails were up.

"It was two great finishes from the kid and that was the difference.