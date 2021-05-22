LINCS LEAGUE CUP: Who will be playing in finals?

Wyberton topped the South League. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tetney Rovers will meet Wyberton in the Challenge Cup final.

Tetney’s 3-2 win at Immingham last night secured top spot in the North League.

Wyberton won the South League following today’s 1-1 top-of-the-table draw at Louth, who finished second.

Louth have qualified for the Supplementary Cup final.

They will meet Nunsthorpe Tavern.

They ensured they maintained second place with today’s 1-0 win against Epworth Town Colts.

Both finals will be held at Skegness Town on Saturday.

RESULTS:

NORTH LEAGUE - Immingham Town 2 Tetney Rovers 3, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Epworth Town Colts 0, Keelby United 0 Grimsby Borough Reserves 0, Appleby Frodingham v Bottesford Town Development - void.