LINCS LEAGUE CUP: Who will be playing in finals?

Tetney Rovers will meet Wyberton in the Challenge Cup final.
Tetney’s 3-2 win at Immingham last night secured top spot in the North League.
Wyberton won the South League following today’s 1-1 top-of-the-table draw at Louth, who finished second.
Louth have qualified for the Supplementary Cup final.
They will meet Nunsthorpe Tavern.
They ensured they maintained second place with today’s 1-0 win against Epworth Town Colts.
Both finals will be held at Skegness Town on Saturday.
RESULTS:
NORTH LEAGUE - Immingham Town 2 Tetney Rovers 3, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Epworth Town Colts 0, Keelby United 0 Grimsby Borough Reserves 0, Appleby Frodingham v Bottesford Town Development - void.
SOUTH LEAGUE - Louth Town 1 Wyberton 1, Grantham Town Academy 2 Horncastle Town 2, Nettleham 2 Lincoln United Development 5, Sleaford Town Rangers v Lincoln Moorlands Railway - void.