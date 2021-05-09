Lincs League looking for new referees' secretary

A new referees' secretary is sought. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The Lincolnshire League are looking to appoint a new referees' secretary.

Terry Knott is standing down from the role he has held for many years, although he will continue as fixtures secretary.

"We are looking to appoint a referees' secretary for the next season, to provide, organise and execute officials for every game within the league," a statement read.

"The league, at present, is allowed 18 teams, so the need is for nine games on a Saturday to be covered by three officials per game. This, of course, excludes any midweek games and League Cup competitions.

The league say the following qualities would be desirable for the role: a senior referee, a league official or an officer of a club with knowledge on how the system works; knowledge of referees throughout the county, including from experienced to newly qualified officials; the ability to work with senior and local leagues, to ensure all games are appointed the required officials; the ability to work with senior and local referee selectors, to ensure compliance with the necessary requirements; general computer skills and knowledge of necessary websites; flexibility to be able to deal with and amend any issues that occur regarding the appointment of officials.

The successful candidate will be required to attend monthly management meetings and any additional meetings.

The Lincolnshire League is the county feeder league and is able to appoint three officials per match.

"It is what clubs who play in that league relish and the Lincolnshire League has been well known for providing a good sounding and place to officiate for up-and-coming officials and also officials who may not want the higher levels of intensity," the statement added.

Applications for the role should be addressed to the Secretary of the Lincolnshire League (Steve Bacon), who is contactable via email at [email protected]