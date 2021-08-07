LINCS LEAGUE: Nunsthorpe Tavern hit five, victories for Grimsby Borough Reserves, Barton Town Reserves, Grantham Academy and Immingham

Nunsthorpe followed up last season's cup win with a 5-2 victory. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Nunsthorpe Tavern hit five as the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League kicked off this afternoon.

Ten of the 19 clubs were in action.

Nunsthorpe, who concluded last season by winning the Supplementary Cup, continued their fine form with a 5-2 win at Brigg Town Development.

Ben Lingard scored twice for the Zebras.

Tetney Rovers, winners of the Challenge Cup last season, suffered a 3-1 defeat at Grimsby Borough Reserves.

Immingham Town beat Louth Town 3-0 while Horncastle Town lost 2-0 at Grantham Town Academy.

The two newcomers to the league met on the East Coast, Barton Town Reserves leaving Skegness Town Reserves with a 3-0 victory.