Louth Town aiming for quick revenge over Lincoln Moorlands Railway in top of table clash

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louth are second in the Lincolnshire League after Saturday's 8-2 thumping of Keelby United and now aim for revenge at table-topping Moorlands, who won 2-1 at Louth on 20th August.

“They are a really good team, especially at this level,” said Louth manager Carl Martin.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They will always be there or thereabouts looking for promotion or the title.

Jordan Smith - Louth's five goal hero last weekend.

“They beat us at our place but we go there full of confidence as I don't think there there was much between the two teams, so we will give it a right good go.

“Playing them twice within the first six weeks of the season is not ideal – it's a very quick turnaround.

“We know they are a strong, experienced side, good on the ball, very direct and we probably didn't deal with their goals as well as we should have done.

“One mistake from our goalie and we gave away a penalty. They were just more clinical and they're probably a bit more streetwise than us, especially on the day.”

Last wekeend's big win over Keelby United saw Jordan Smith bag five goals with two for Reece Southwood and one for Bailey Wright.

“We were very good and I am very happy,” said Martin.

“Obviously scoring eight goals at home, I am over the moon with the boys.

“It was our best performance of the season. We beat Grimsby Borough 1-0 the week before when we dominated the game from start to finish.

“So we said to the lads before the game on Saturday that we needed to be more clinical, and the be fair, to score eight goals past any Lincs League team is really pleasing from our perspective.”

On his five goal hero Smith, he added: “With that little bit of quality Jordan Smith has got he will always find the back of the net.

“And from our point of view I think we have actually got the best player in the league on board with us which is a credit to himself and the club.”

Louth have another away test ahead of them on Wednesday with a trip to Skegness Town Reserves.”