Louth Town surge up the table continues with four more points

Louth Town's surge up the NCEL Division One table continued this week with four more precious points.

They are suddenly 10 points above the drop zone and only six from the play-off places, having only been out of the bottom three on goal difference before producing three wins and a draw in four games.

Only a late equaliser denied them victory in their 1-1 midweek home draw with Athersley Recreation, but two goals in the last 20 minutes then saw them triumph 2-0 away at Nostell MW on Saturday.

“It has been another good week and I am really pleased with the lads,” said manager Carl Martin.

Louth captain and opening scorer at Nostell Alex Aldrich gets up for the ball.

“We could have won in midweek but our Achilles heel this season has been conceding late goals – I think we have let in 10-12 goals in the last five minutes.

“Having said that, a draw was probably a fair reflection of the game.

“We were not at our best and didn't get the ball down and play in the right areas.

“But, as I have always said to them, if you can't win then don't lose and we took a point.

“Then at Nostell we knew it would be tough. We knew they would fight and dig in, which they did.

“But we matched them for that and then our quality eventually took its toll on them.

“We were patient in the second half and pleased to come away with three points against one of our mid-table rivals. And we were especially pleased to get a clean sheet.”

Against Athersley, Harley Thompson punished the keeper for hesitation to a Cole Nelson through ball on 32 minutes only to see the visitors level through James Byford from the spot in the last minute.

Alex Aldrich then headed home from an Oscar Davey corner at Nostell with 70 minutes gone before Thompson clinched the points at the death after Rhys Smaller had slipped in fellow sub Reece Southwood on the left, his cross sidefooted home by Thompson.

Louth were set to rest several players for the home Lincolnshire Senior Trophy first round clash with Skegness Town in midweek before heading for seventh-placed Armthorpe Welfare in the league on Saturday.

“We do have a few players carrying injuries so they will be rested in midweek to get them ready for Saturday,” said Martin. “It has been relentless for us playing Tuesday/Saturday.

“Armthorpe have had a big turnover of players in the summer but look to have recruited well, so we know it will be tough there.

“But we go there four games unbeaten and playing really well, so we go there full of confidence that we can get a positive result.”