MACCASPORTS TROPHY: Chase sets the pace, Spa hit a super seven and it's a gr-eight day for Sibsey

Tyrone Chase netted a brace.

Wyberton Reserves carried on in their winning ways as they beat Park United in the Maccasports Trophy League A Group One.

Tyrone Chase scored in both halves while Lucas Dakin added another.

Ryan Huskisson pulled one back for Park but the game finished 3-1.

Horncastle Town Reserves got the better of Bull Athletic with a 3-2 away victory and, in the other game, Woodhall Spa United put seven past Freiston in a 7-2 win, Ian Keal and Nathan Anderson scoring for Freiston.

League A Group Two saw Swineshead Institute beat Kirton Town 5-0 and Northgate Olympic get the better of Pointon with a 2-1 away win.

In League B Group One Railway Athletic Reserves beat Woodhall Spa United Reserves 6-2, Alex Cammack netted a hat-trick whole Danny Maddison (two) and Mark Langley secured the points.

Sibsey put eight past Pointon Reserves to win the game 8-2.

Chris Darrigan (two), Coney Pagden (two), Connor Trigg, Kai Robinson, Sam Carter and Jaejae Banks all scored.

Spilsby Town Reserves got the better of Park United Reserves with a 3-1 win, Spilsby’s goals coming from Jordon Harness, Luke Sanger and Callum Spring and Park’s consolation goal coming from Craig Mountain.

FC Wrangle got back to winning ways in Group Two as they beat Fishtoft Reserves 3-0.