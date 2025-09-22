Manager Russ Wilcox praise as Gainsborough Trinity unbeaten run is ended

Gainsborough Trinity's 2-0 defeat away at Hednesford Town on Saturday brought to an end an eight game unbeaten streak that had also seen the Holy Blues go more than 600 minutes without conceding a league goal.

But Trinity were notably missing key injured quartet Frank Mulhern, Adam Crookes, Lewis Butroid and Jonny Margetts for the re-run of last season’s Emirates FA Cup First Round clash, so manager Russ Wilcox was quick to praise his side's efforts.

“That was an outstanding performance from everyone out there, although tinged with some disappointment as you want to send the fans home happy,” he said.

“They were great – they got right behind us and I am sure they will understand how well we played, as you’re not going to win every game.

Jordan Helliwell puts over a cross at Hednesford on Saturday. Photo by Tommy Cox.

“Some games don’t go your way – and I think today was one of those.”

Trinity now look forward to Saturday's FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie at Dunston UTS and Wilcox added: “It will be a tough game against a side from the North East.

“There’s not many poor teams from up there. They will be strong and physical.

“They were in the play-offs last season which shows the season that they had.

“We will need to respect them, like we do. It will be a similar game to Corby, where you are going to a good team at Step 4, but we will rest and recover and hopefully get one or two bodies back and go again on Saturday.

“We’ll assess the group that have been missing in recent games and hopefully a few will be back for the weekend.

“But if they’re not, they’re not and we go with what we have. Like against Hednesford, we went without a centre forward and had three right backs out there.”

The Holy Blues have been handed a home draw in the Third Qualifying Round of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The fixture, to be played on Saturday 4th October, sees Gainsborough entertain another Step 4 side in Shifnal Town. It’s a first ever meeting between the sides, Shifnal currently sitting second in the Pitching In Northern Premier League West Division.

Match Sponsorships are available for this game and others by contacting [email protected] or via the club's social media pages.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​