Manager Russ Wilcox signs contract extension at in-form Gainsborough Trinity

In-form Gainsborough Trinity were delighted to see manager Russ Wilcox sign a new two-year extension at the club this week.

It is a deal that will keep him at the Kal Group Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Holy Blues followed that up with a goalless draw at home to Mickleover on Saturday as his side continued their recent good form that has seen them lose only once in the last six league games.

They have picked up 11 points in that period, including victories over play-off chasers Stockton & Warrington Rylands.

Russ Wilcox - new deal at Trinity. Photo by Sean Cook (Foxby Media).

“It has been an exciting year and a half,” said Wilcox.

“We have been able to build and have played a big part in moving the club forward. It is a tough financial climate, for non-league clubs, and the significant financial gains from our cup runs will help with the club’s growth and long term sustainability.”

Expressing a word of caution, Wilcox added: “The hard work never stops, we all need to continue to work together for Gainsborough Trinity.”

Trinity, CEO Matt Boles paid tribute to Wilcox’s professionalism, saying: “Since Russ walked in through the door, he has brought a level of professionalism and success unmatched in recent times.

“We now look to drive the club forward, both on and off the pitch.

“Having Russ confirmed so soon allows us the chance to build properly and prepare well for next season, with a long way still to go in this campaign.”

Wilcox expressed his frustration at Saturday's draw, saying: “It was not a classic, but when you break it down stat-wise, we have had the better chances. Dylan (Wharton) hasn’t had a save to make and you’re perhaps disappointed that we couldn’t nick a 1-0.

“But we didn’t deserve to and a draw was probably a fair result. They’re fighting for their lives down near the bottom.”

Saturday sees Gainsborough head to Warrington Rylands and Wilcox said: “It’s another difficult one, we played really well here the other week, but they’re a top outfit, so that will be a big challenge for us.”

Trinity then return home for games against Ilkeston Town on Tuesday before Bamber Bridge visit.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​