Men against boys

It was another frustrating defeat for Boston Town. Pic: Chris Bray.

Frustrated Graham Coughlan believes Boston United showed naivety and inexperience in their 2-1 defeat at home to Solihull Moors.

Two well-taken goals from Jacob Wakeling, sandwiched Jordy Hiwula's reply as Moors sealed a first victory of the season..

It left the Pilgrims boss feeling his struggling side had once again shot themselves in the foot.

“We can’t concede goals the way we are conceding,” he said. “If we are conceding the way we are conceding them then you have no chance.

“We have to take the opportunities when they come. We are a bit naive and raw, we are young and inexperienced and you can see that in our play and decision-making.

“Our quality on the ball wasn't great and I hope they are not playing with fear, that can be a problem for young lads.

“They have to live and earn and roll their sleeves up. We are where we are and that's the situation we find ourselves in, it is not nice when you are losing.”

But Coughlan remained philosophical after the defeat and admitted his players hadn’t been found wanting due to a lack of effort.

“We are asking young lads to go up against good solid National League players and one or two are finding it difficult,” he said.

“The lads gave it a go and they are working their socks off for the club, they are running themselves into the ground and I thank them for that.

“It was, at times, men v boys. At times we looked like young kids - that's the scenario we are in.

“The club has been here last year and it is what it is. As long as we can stick together we can hopefully make a fight of it like we did at the back end of last season.”

The Pilgrims gave possession away cheaply in the 15th minute and Wakeling crashed home a beauty off the underside of Rhys Lovett's crossbar.

United levelled when Manni Norkett and Michael Kelly combined well down the left before Hiwula slotted home Kelly’s cross.

But it was to be another defeat when Wakeling got on the end of a brilliant Jamey Osborne pass of the season to hit the winner.

Owen Hampson scuffing one effort wide late on, while Hiwula crashed an effort off target.