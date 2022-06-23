Midfielder Scott Pollock returns to Boston United

Scott Pollock is back at Boston United. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The midfielder, who impressed on loan from League Two Northampton Town last season, has agreed to join Paul Cox’s side on a permanent basis.

Pollock, who also previously featured for Hashtag United, is a creative goalscoring midfielder.

He scored twice in a five-game loan spell last season, netting on his debut against Kettering Town and grabbing a late winner at Guiseley.

"We are delighted to welcome Scott back on a permanent basis," manager Paul Cox told bufc.co.uk.