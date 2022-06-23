Midfielder Scott Pollock returns to Boston United

The midfielder, who impressed on loan from League Two Northampton Town last season, has agreed to join Paul Cox’s side on a permanent basis.
Pollock, who also previously featured for Hashtag United, is a creative goalscoring midfielder.
He scored twice in a five-game loan spell last season, netting on his debut against Kettering Town and grabbing a late winner at Guiseley.
"We are delighted to welcome Scott back on a permanent basis," manager Paul Cox told bufc.co.uk.
"He really hit the ground running during his loan spell in February and March and scored two very important goals against Kettering and Guiseley."