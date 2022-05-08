National League North and South play-offs: Who is playing who and when

It took some last-day drama but the play-off places in the National League North have now been secured.

In the North, Boston United won 2-0 at Farsley Celtic to land seventh in the table, pipping Kettering Town, Alfreton Town and Spennymoor Town to the final spot.

The Pilgrims will now travel to face fourth-place Kidderminster Harriers in their eliminator match on Thursday evening.

The other eliminator will see York City, who finished fifth, host sixth-place Chorley on Wednesday evening (both 7.45pm).

The winners of York-Chorley will head to league runners-up Brackley Town in their semi-final on Saturday (3pm).

However, this match is scheduled for the same day as the FA Cup and can be switched to Sunday if both teams competing agree.

Definitely playing on Sunday (3pm) will be third-place AFC Fylde, who will welcome the winners of Kidderminster versus Boston to Mill Farm.

Boston United' Paul Green celebrates at Farsley Celtic. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The winners in both semi-finals will meet in the National League North play-off final on Saturday, May 21 (3pm).

In the South, Chippenham Town beat Havant & Waterlooville to seventh on the final day of the season.

Eliminator one, held on Wednesday (7.45pm) sees fifth-place Oxford City entertain sixth place Eastbourn Borough.

On Thursday the second eliminator will be played between hosts Dartford, who finished fourth, and Chippenham (7.45pm).

The winners of Oxford and Eastbourne will be away to runners-up Dorking Wanderers on Saturday (3pm), but this can again be switched to Sunday if both sides agree.

Dartford or Chippenham will head to third-place Ebbsfleet on Sunday (3pm).

Again, the final will be played on May 21 at 3pm.

Gateshead and Maidstone United have both been promoted to the National League as champions.

