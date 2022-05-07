"They're brilliant!" Boston United chairman David Newton salutes fans after securing play-off spot

"Just look at them. They're brilliant. It's brilliant," said Boston United chairman David Newton, pointing towards the Pilgrims fans.

A 2-0 victory at Farsley Celtic saw United leapfrog Kettering Town and secure the final National League North play-off spot on a dramatic final day of the regular season.

The travelling supporters had gathered near the players' tunnel as they waited to party with the Pilgrims after news filtered through that the Poppies - despite a stoppage-time leveller - had been held at Curzon Ashton.

Fans clocked Newton, giving an interview to BBC Radio Lincolnshire in the neighbouring press box, and began chanting his name.

Never one to shirk multi-tasking - he does, after all find the hours in a week to run a football club and his Chestnut Homes property company - Newton applauded and celebrated with the supporters while continuing his live interview.

But he did find a few moments to celebrate with the supporters before giving his interview to Lincolnshirewolrd.com.

"It's just great," he said, reflecting on the result and looking forward to Thursday's eliminator at Kidderminster Harriers.

David Newton. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"It's the first step along the line but we're still in there. We didn't play great but we got through.

"We'll take it and see what we can do on Thursday. The game, we got over the line and it sums our whole season up.

"We managed the game well at the end and credit to everybody."

Hosts Farsley were also celebrating after they dodged the drop courtesy of Alfreton's two late goals against Guiseley. With seconds to go, they had looked down.

"Farsley, they're a great club," Newton added.

"Not often you come and they've got what they wanted as well, so brilliant."

