New Boston Town book to be available in time for Christmas

A new book chronicling the history of Boston Town is available to pre-order from today.

Copies of To Be A Poacher, written by fan and club historian Simon Ashberry, are expected to be ready by mid-December.

The idea for To Be A Poacher first began when Mr Ashberry was putting together his first book about the club, Come And Sit With Us, which was published in 2004.

"While researching that book, I realised there were big gaps in the club records - who had scored the most goals and made the most appearances, for example," he explained.

"So I set about writing a second book, with the aim of bringing together all the club’s statistics going right back to 1964."

To Be A Poacher includes 230 pages packed with archive photos, records from the club's history, details of every game played since 1964, all-time top goal scorers, most appearances and behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

The new book is being published by Chris Cook Print and fans can buy and collect their copies on matchdays at the Mortgages For You Stadium in Tattershall Road.