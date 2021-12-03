UCL PREMIER NORTH: League points on the agenda for Sleaford Town, Skegness Town and Boston Town

Attention will return back to the UCL Premier Division North this weekend for Skegness Town, Boston Town and Sleaford Town.

After Lincs Senior Trophy action in midweek, all three sides are looking to pick up league points.

Boston - currently fifth but level on points with third-place Anstey Nomads - entertain struggling Selston at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Looking to bounce back following defeat at leaders Long Eaton last weekend, Sleaford will head to Eastwood CFC.

The Red Badgers - currently ninth in the table - appointed joint managers Alexander Shayler and Paul Rockley last week.

The duo will take charge of their first match against Sleaford after this weekend’s contest with Deeping Rangers was postponed due to snowfall.

Skegness are looking to make it five wins in a row as they entertain Quorn, also under new management, at the Vertigo Stadium.