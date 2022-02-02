"Nice and tasty!" Sleaford Town facing another Lincolnshire derby at Holbeach United tonight

Tom Ward.

Tom Ward wants his Sleaford Town side to put Saturday’s frustrations behind them as they go in search of three points in another Lincolnshire derby tonight.

The Greens travel to basement boys Holbeach United still smarting after the weekend’s last-minute defeat at Skegness Town.

“We try to pick up points wherever we go,” said Ward.

“Local derbies are always nice and tasty, so we’re looking forward to that one. A few of their players are good lads.

“It’ll be another test for us but we owe ourselves three points, we let ourselves down (at Skegness).

“At least it comes quickly and we can look to get some more points on the board.”

The Tigers - who have Ward’s former Boston United teammate Ricky Drury on their coaching staff - are rooted to the bottom of the United Counties League Premier Division North table.

They are winless in their opening 20 matches, picking up three points to date.