"We showed a lack of maturity!" Sleaford Town boss Tom Ward frustrated as missed chances prove costly

Charlie Ward netted for Town. Photo: Craig Harrison

Sleaford Town boss Tom Ward was left frustrated as missed chances proved costly in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Skegness Town.

The Greens saw a series of chances go begging in the first half at the Vertigo Stadium before Charlie Ward put the Greens ahead three minutes into the second half.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, George Hobbins headed home a leveller with 13 to go and Jonny Lockie capitalised on a defensive mistake to claim a 90th minute winner in this UCL Premier contest.

“On another day, and what probably should have been the result, we probably should have won the game,” Ward reflected.

“But fair play to Skegness. At 1-0 they looked out the game.

“We should probably have put the game to bed at half time, be two or three up. But you get punished against good teams if you don’t take advantage of chances.

“Sometimes it’s not your day.

“From then on it looked like it was going to be us but they kept disciplined, battled.

"We lost the game because we didn't take our chances and then we showed a lack of maturity top concede two."

Sleaford will have the chance to bounce back away at basement boys Holbeach United on Wednesday (KO 3pm).