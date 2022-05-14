"No easy rides!" Cox says Boston United will be primed for AFC Fylde semi

United and Fylde meet tomorrow. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United's squad know there 'are no easy rides' as they prepare for tomorrow's National League North play-off at AFC Fylde.

It will be a quick turnaround for the Pilgrims following Thursday evening's 2-1 win at Kidderminster Harriers in their eliminator contest.

But Cox has every faith his squad - well those not ruled out through injury - will be heading north west in prime condition after two days of sacrifices.

"We go through the one per cents with the players. They know there's no easy rides," he said.

"They have to look after their bodies, refuel and focus.

"They've got to recover, that's all about individualism. I'm not ringing them up at midnight and hoping they're in bed.

"I shouldn't have to ask that. We go there and give it a real good shot."

Fylde have done the double over United this season, winning 1-0 at Mill Farm and 3-1 at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

However, Kidderminster had also won both league games against the Pilgrims.

Kick off is at 3pm.

