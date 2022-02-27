Northampton Town loanee Scott Pollock revels in 'perfect start' on Boston United debut

Scott Pollock made his Boston United debut on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Scott Pollock was enjoying the 'perfect start' to life at Boston United after the Pilgrims' 3-2 win over Kettering Town.

The midfielder, who made his debut after joining on loan from League Two highfliers Northampton Town, found himself involved in a number of flashpoints in the action-packed contest.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He headed the Pilgrims in front in the 10th minute, got away with a handball claim as the Poppies led 2-1 and was caught by Gary Stohrer late in the game, the Town man seeing the second of four red cards brandished by referee James Westgate.

"It was the perfect start, really," the 20-year-old said, reflecting on his first United goal.

"I'm on a month's loan now, I just want to get out and start playing again and getting minutes under me.

"It was great to get the goal and kick us on.

"Unfortunate to go 2-1 down in the way we did, but we knew after speaking at half time we could win this, and we did that."

Loanee Pollock heads United in front. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Despite his Football League experiences with the Cobblers, Pollock hasn't ever been involved in a game quite as bizarre as Kettering's Connor Johnson was shown a second yellow for an alleged dive, Stohrer walked for a foul and visiting assistant Paul Bastock and coach Joe Simpson both walked for dissent in a madcap final 13 minutes which also saw Boston's Luke Shiels head home the winning goal.

"I'm not sure (I've seen a game like that before), especially not the ending," Pollock admitted.

"I didn't really see what happened on me. I felt a bit of contact but I was facing the other way, so I'll have to see what happened. Bit bizarre.

"The home fans were amazing and Kettering brought a lot of fans as well. It was a big game in the table and didn't feel any different to playing in League Two.

Pollock drives forward for the Pilgrims! Photo: Oliver Atkin

"The set-up here's really good so it wasn't too much different."

Pollock arrived at the Jakemans Community Stadium on an initial one-month loan, which United appear keen to extend.

But for the former Hashtag United and St Neots player, his focus is on playing football.

He continued: "At Northampton they're doing well and been in the play-offs all season so it's hard to break in when they're not changing the team too much.