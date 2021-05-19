"Nothing to fear!" Michael Appleton and Liam Bridcutt react to Lincoln City's play-off win over Sunderland

Michael Appleton. Photo: Getty Images

Michael Appleton says his Lincoln City side will arrive at the Stadium of Light with nothing to fear.

Second-half goals from Tom Hopper and Brennan Johnson ensured the Imps head to Sunderland on Saturday with a 2-0 advantage from tonight's first leg.

"The attitude tonight, and it will be the same on Saturday, is to try and win the game," the Imps boss said.

"Ultimately we've got a lead, it's half time.

"But I think we've got the best away record in the league and we've got nothing to fear.

"I think the players will thrive on the fact there'll be 10,000 people in the stadium (on Saturday).

"We know we're against a good side but, ultimately, if we can put a performance in - 10 per cent better than tonight as I didn't think we were really at it - we should give ourselves a great chance of going through."

Skipper Liam Bridcutt was delighted to open up a two-goal lead against his former club, revelling in the fact the team could do so in front of fans.

"It just makes it that bit extra special," he said.

"It's been a long time. The boys were desperate to get the fans back and to do it today like this, it's what you play football for."

Bridcutt also gave the thumbs up to young keeper Josef Bursik, who made his debut in the contest.

He added: "I think we know the quality that he's got.

"For a player to get promotion (with Peterborough) and then, almost on his holidays, get a call to come back showed how professional he is.

"He's done brilliant. The boys made him feel very welcome."

